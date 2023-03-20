Roy M. Lehman, 82, of Cambridge Springs passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Friday, March 17, 2023. Roy was born in Salem, OH, on April 1, 1940, the son of the late Paul H. and Carrie (Horst) Lehman. He was a member of the French Creek Mennonite Church of Cambridge Springs, PA.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Susan (Zeiset) Lehman on December 9, 2021.
He is survived by three sons, Paul (Mary) Lehman of Cambridge Springs, PA; John (Grace Ann) Lehman of Cambridge Springs, PA; Peter (Lyndora) Lehman of Mack, CO; three daughters Anna (Leonard) Zimmerman of Canton, PA; Sara (Isaac) Kurtz of Guys Mills, PA; Lois (Jeffrey) Wenger of Cambridge Springs, PA; forty-one grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren; two brothers and one sister Clara (Alvin) Nussbaum of Kidron, OH; Melvin Lehman of New Waterford, OH; and Elmer (Pam) Lehman of Salem, OH.
Friends may call at French Creek Mennonite Church, 24978 HWY 408, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403 on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service to be held there at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, with the French Creek Ministry officiating. Memorials may be made to the Bahama Mennonite Mission, 2248 Leabrook Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home, Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »