Roy M. Glackin, 79, of New Providence, formerly of Quarryville, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Roy was the husband of the late Sandra Bard Glackin, who passed away in 2018.
An electrician by trade, Roy had worked for over 30 years as a maintenance supervisor for Strasburg Pallet Co., and was self employed for 15 years as an electrical contractor.
He had honorably served in the United States Air Force. Roy was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Quarryville.
An avid antique garden tractor collector, Roy also enjoyed attending the "Rough & Tumble Engineers" activities. For years, Roy had provided the electrical services for the annual Solanco Fair.
Born in Lancaster, Roy was the son of the late J. Lester and Reba Sechrist Glackin.
He is survived by 4 children, Tamara K. Calhoun (Jeff), New Providence, Roy M. "Marty" Glackin, Jr. (Kristy), Pequea, Deborah L. Flahart, Stevens, Christine E. Loos, West Lawn; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; siblings, Mary Mellinger, Lancaster, Harriet Bowen, Lititz.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 South Hess Street, Quarryville, PA, with Pastor Chris Eden officiating. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 6:30-8:30 PM, and Friday from 10:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Quarryville Fire Company. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.