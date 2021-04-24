Roy L. "Wink" Shertzer, Sr., 74 of Pequea Township passed away Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor, Millersville. Born in Lancaster on December 18, 1946, he was the son of the late William and Mary Rhineer Shertzer. He was the husband of Joan L. Leed Shertzer whom he married on July 4, 1971.
Wink served in the United States Army. He attended Colemanville UM Church and Apostolic House of Praise in Refton. He had worked for Asplundh as a tree trimmer and also for Red Rose Sanitation for several years. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and betting on horse races.
Wink was a loving and generous man who could agitate and joke with others.
Roy was a great husband and father and will be missed by his wife, Joan; son, Roy L., Jr., husband of Jami Shertzer of Lancaster; daughter, Tammy M. Shertzer at home, and his grandchildren, Hunter and Paige Shertzer. He is also survived by his brother, Steve, husband of Donna Shertzer of Lancaster and his sister, Carol Conrad of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Butch" Shertzer.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Wink's funeral service on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 7PM. Military honors will be performed on Wednesday evening at 6:50PM. Interment will be held in the Colemanville UM Cemetery, Conestoga. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Wink's memory to Caring Hospice of Lancaster, 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
Browse »