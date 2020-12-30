Roy L. Deamer, Sr., 85, of Lancaster, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late LaRoy S. and Edna (Forbes) Deamer. He was the husband of Georgianna Hoffeditz, Linda Ressler, and Teresa Deamer.
He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School, class of 1953. Roy was a manager for Henry E. Martin & Sons, Ephrata Diamond Spring Water and a driver for Hunter Peterbilt. Roy enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed deer and bear hunting, and cruising on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a member of the NRA and a 40-year member of The Four Pines Hunting Club in Potter County, PA. He was also a member of the Ephrata lodge F&AM #665.
Roy was very proud of his children and grandchildren accomplishments.
Surviving are four children, Georgia Peters, North East, MD, Roy L., Jr, husband of Bonnie Deamer, Toledo, OH, Dennis L. husband of Doreen Deamer, Akron, PA, Donna L. wife of David Hale, Rising Sun, MD; a step son, Thomas husband of Jessica Ressler, Reinholds, PA, 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kay, wife of Everett Moore, Chambersburg, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky, two step grandchildren, Steve & Lisa, and a sister Marlene.
Graveside services for Roy at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
