Roy K. Sauder, 87, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday afternoon, April 16, 2023 at Pleasant View Retirement Communities. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Clayton and Lillian Kreider Sauder. He was the husband of Mary Jane Moyer Sauder for 68 years on February 19.
Roy was an active member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church where he taught the young married Sunday school class and sang in the choir. Roy was always in the food business. At a young age, he delivered eggs to buyers in Philadelphia for Mark C. Hershey. Later, he was owner of the former Dutch Pride Farm Market south of Manheim. Roy was also a produce manager for both Stauffer's of Kissel Hill and then Oregon Dairy, where he retired after 33 years. Regardless of how early his workday started, he was committed to beginning his day reading the Bible and having personal devotions. Roy enjoyed playing golf and especially took pleasure in golfing trips taken to Tennessee.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Keith A., husband of Sandra M. Reinhart Sauder, of Lititz and Brian L., husband of Janet Myer Sauder, of Manheim; seven grandchildren, Andrea and Lisa Sauder, both of Austin, TX, Seth Sauder, fiancé of Jessica Fresquet of Philadelphia, Nicole Sauder of Annville, Shawn (Andrea) Sauder of Lititz, Stephanie and Brianna Sauder, both of Manheim; two great granddaughters, Avery Joy Sauder and Olivia Rose Sauder; a brother, Lloyd, husband of Edith Sauder, of Ephrata; and a sister-in-law, Miriam Sauder of Slate Run. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Randall Leon Sauder; and three siblings, Lester Sauder, Ruth Sauder Sauder, and Elva Moyer.
A funeral service will be held on Friday morning, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grace Church, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz PA. The family will receive guests at the church during a public viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
