Roy J. "Sock" Mowrer, 96, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday October 16 after a long well-lived life.
Dad was born and raised in Iva, PA on a small farm belonging to his parents Milton and Barbara (Reiker) Mowrer. He was the loving husband of Dorothy Alice (Long) Mowrer who he married on August 10, 1945. They recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary with a traditional "nip" of Apricot Brandy.
Dad attended the one room "Iva School" and graduated from 8th grade with flying colors. He was a very intelligent fellow. His first job off the farm was with Walter McMinn where he learned to operate and repair large excavating equipment. He was drafted into the Army and due to his experience was placed into the Army Corp of Engineers. He served his duty in the Southern Hemisphere in New Guinea and the Philippines. He was very proud of his service and felt fortunate to be those that "made it." Upon his return he married "Dolly" Long. He returned to work for Walter McMinn and helped to construct the PA and NJ Turnpike.
Mr. McMinn encouraged him to start his own company. He especially loved excavating. Later "Sock and Dolly" built Timberline Lodges also located in Iva on a piece of his father's farmland. Dad had an eye for beauty and proportion and his excavating and building projects always reflected that. He and Dolly also restored an 1818 farm house which they called "Beech Tree". No detail was spared in creating a masterpiece and good times were had there by many, many friends and family.
Dad was quite the character and there was nothing he enjoyed more than making someone laugh. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a longtime member of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge in Quarryville, PA. He enjoyed letting everyone know that Octoraro Orphie is the original prognosticator. He was a good man that worked very, very hard. His heart was made of gold. He is indeed, a local legend. His favorite quote was "Live. Laugh. Love".
Sock was preceded in death by his father, Milton, his mothe,r Barbara, and his two brothers, William and Vernon. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Vick - Vickie) Long Mowrer, and sprinkling of cousins and nephews.
As per Dads wishes there will be no services.
Memories can be shared and thoughts expressed by visiting the Cremation Services of Lancaster website, www.cremationlancasterpa.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Strasburg Community Parks Foundation, P.O. Box 222, Strasburg, PA 17579