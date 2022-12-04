Roy J. "Jim" Kauffman, Jr., 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Roy J. Kauffman, Sr., and Eleanor (Lynn) Kauffman. He was married to his beloved wife, the late Audrey A. (Kissinger) Kauffman for 46 years.
Jim graduated from Solanco High School in 1961. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. Jim worked for CNH as a welder, and later worked in their engineering department. He enjoyed drag racing, watching NASCAR, and enjoyed owning several Corvettes throughout his life. He took many trips to his cabin to hunt, fish, and snowmobile. He and his wife enjoyed the company of their four dachshunds, Greta, Penny, Heidi, and Suzy.
Jim is survived by his siblings, Jean Geesey, Janet Speros (Spencer), Joan Groff, Bob Kauffman, Ron Kauffman (Sara), Judy Henry (Norm), Polly Kauffman, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bob Geesey, and sister-in-law, Bea Kauffman.
Burial will be private for the immediate family.
