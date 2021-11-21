Roy H. Bushong, age 77, of Christiana, PA, passed into eternal heaven on Friday, November 19, 2021. He was the husband of Jean L. Groff Bushong with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage on November 9th. He was born in Lancaster County, son of the late Henry Rakestraw and Helen Ferguson Bushong. He was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church. He was a skilled carpenter, grew and sold hydroponic tomatoes, worked at the Ardmore Farmer’s Market, and finished his working career as a maintenance technician for the Jay Group. He graduated from the Milton Hershey School for Boys in 1962 and then served as Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-67. He was guarding the planes in Anchorage, AK at the time of the Good Friday Earthquake of 1964. He enjoyed sports, talking politics, movies and most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. They knew him as Pop-Pop.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: Brandon R. husband of Shannon Stair Bushong of Wilmington, DE, Elizabeth J. wife of TJ Ciccone of Leesburg, VA, 5 grandchildren: Anthony, Tommy, Madison Ciccone and Winston and Sheldon Bushong. He was preceded in death by a brother Henry R. Bushong.
A memorial service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Tuesday, November 23rd at 11 a.m. with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA. 17603. shiveryfuneralhome.com