Roy H. "Bud" Garrett, 94, of Willow Street, passed away at home on Saturday, July 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pequea, he was the son of the late Walter and Marion (Harnish) Garrett. Bud was the loving husband of the late Florence M. (Heiney) Garrett who passed in October, 2018.
Bud enjoyed a good, long healthy life. He worked in construction as an acoustical ceiling mechanic for many years and was a member of the Carpenters Union. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer hunting and was a member of the Pequea Valley Sportsman Association. In May of 1980, he was able to bring to fruition Garrett Field, also known as Bud Garrett's "Field of Dreams", which is host to Tournaments, Senior, Adult, Church and High School Girls Fall softball leagues. He had a great knowledge of local southern end history. Bud looked forward to his weekly Hasenpfeffer league where he loved to share his knowledge of history and humor with his fellow card players. He was a member of Colemanville United Methodist Church, where he was a former Sunday School Teacher.
Bud is survived by three children: Kenneth H. Garrett of Lancaster, Florence M. Fry (Robert) of Willow Street, and Roy H. Garrett, Jr. (Jean) of Pequea. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Joe Garrett (Kim), Jeslyn McCracken (Justin), and Michael Garrett; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Alexis and Emaly Garrett. The last of his siblings, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Robert, and sisters, Mary LaVigne, Kathryn Miller, and Helen Kline.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516, with Pastor Mike Sigman officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roy's memory may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to Colemanville United Methodist Church at the above address. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com