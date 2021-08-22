Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial services for Roy H. "Bud" Garrett, 94, of Willow Street, who passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, which will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516. Visitation will follow the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Roy Garrett
A living tribute »
A living tribute »