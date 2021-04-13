Roy G. Snow, Jr., 76, of Ronks, PA went to be with his Lord at home on Friday, April 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Morrisville, PA he was the son of the late Roy Snow, Sr. and Eleanor (Vannacoben) and Howard Mifflin. He was the loving husband to Diane M. (Stuller) for over 55 years. Prior to retirement, Roy worked at Willow Valley Retirement Community in the maintenance department, which he loved. He was an active member of Faith EC Church. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, traveling and Saturday Game Nights with friends. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Susan Gomez (Craig) and Dawn Rust (Robert); 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and his brothers, Howard Mifflin and Richard Mifflin. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Russell Mifflin.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Faith EC Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Faith EC Church. Friends and family will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be private.
