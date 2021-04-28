Roy G. Kneisley, 95, lifelong resident of Conestoga, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021 while at home. Born in Conestoga, he was the son of the late Walter H. and Myrtle (Good) Kneisley. He was married to the love of his life, Doris Campbell Kneisley for 72 years.
Roy was a self-employed master carpenter, specializing in cabinets and home remodeling. He was active in the community as a Conestoga Twp. Supervisor and a volunteer with the Conestoga Fire Co. In his later years, Roy could often be seen sitting on his front porch waving to friends and neighbors as they would pass by. He was a founding member of the Indian Run Camp and a member of the Kettle Creek Sportsman's Assoc. Roy was also an active member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, serving in various roles. The last position he held was head usher, where he loved greeting friends and fellow church members.
Roy was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time in Potter County, where he built a log cabin. Some of his other hobbies included watching sports, vegetable gardening, and spending time with family.
In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by two daughters, Sharon Tomlinson of Conestoga; and Karen, wife of Daniel Boggs of New Providence; 3 grandchildren: Jennifer Witmer (Kevin), Michelle Burke (Sean), Matthias Boggs; 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Walter G. Kneisley, Mae Sensenig, Ruth Bachman, and a son-in-law, Gary Tomlinson.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice and Community Care for their loving care of Roy.
Funeral Services will take place at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10- 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear masks. Online guestbook at
A living tribute »