Roy Foster Steffy, Jr., 65, of Myerstown, PA, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence.
He was the beloved husband of Joann M. (Martin) Steffy. They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on September 15, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, PA on February 25, 1955, Roy was a son of the late Roy Foster Steffy, Sr. and Elizabeth A. (Gable) Steffy.
He was a 1973 graduate of Warwick High School, Lititz. Roy retired after 32 years as an independent trucker. He was an avid car collector, who especially enjoyed street rods.
In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by four children, Ryan Steffy of Lititz; Elizabeth, wife of Ryan Miller, of Myerstown; Heather, wife of Russell Wrage of Elverson; and Kristi, wife of Brian Lech, of Denver; 6 grandchildren, Jack and Russell Carter, Samuel, Claire, Bradley, and Leah Wrage; and many nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Wolfe and his much loved nephew David Restivo.
Viewing will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 12-1p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067 followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Hope Episcopal Church Cemetery, 2425 Mountain Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Please maintain social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Episcopal Church, 2425 Mountain Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
