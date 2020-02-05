Roy F. Smeltz, 78, of Holtwood PA, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was the husband of Doris L. Henry Smeltz. They had celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Roy was a mechanic, and had retired after over 30 years with the former Landis Brothers, and Deere Country, Lancaster. He was a lifetime member of the former Pequea Fire Company, and had also belonged to the Rawlinsville Fire Company. He enjoyed attending Rough and Tumble events, and mud sales. Turkey hunting in Perry Co. was something he looked forward to every year.
Born in Lancaster PA, a son of the late Franklin C. and Ethel Erb Smeltz.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 5 children: Kay Trout (Paul), New Providence, Susan Smeltz, Mountville, Ethel Osborne (Robert), Millersville, Roy Smeltz, Holtwood, Robert Smeltz (Tracy), Quarryville; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Glenn E. Smeltz, Holtwood, and Mary Ellen Kipphorn, Holtwood.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dale R. Smeltz; grandson, Austin Bates; 2 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 6-8:00 PM at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA. Private burial in Conestoga Memorial Park. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
