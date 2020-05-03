Roy F. Miller

Roy Miller, 70, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with leukemia. Roy was born in Bath, NY on December 19, 1949, the son of the late Walter & Ethel (Adams) Miller, and grew up in Pleasant Valley where he found no shortage of mischief with his friends. Roy was the husband of Carol (Williams) Miller, with whom he shared 27 years of marriage.
Roy will be remembered as a popular athlete nicknamed "Moose" at Hammondsport Central School District where he graduated with the Class of 1968. He was an early member of the Hammondsport Volunteer Ambulance Corp, where he held the offices of Maintenance Director, Secretary and President. He was a successful entrepreneur, owning Hopkins Dairy Routes in Bath, NY, Roy's Marketplace and the Avoca Laundromat and Carwash in Avoca, NY, and various other businesses throughout his life, with his most recent endeavor being Miller Brother's Ice Cream in Lancaster, PA, in partnership with his brother John. He loved to play golf and always looked forward to weekend outings with his crew, where it was always acceptable to have ice cream for breakfast. He was known for his ready smile and infectious laugh, but most importantly he will be remembered for being a man who put his family above all else.
In addition to his loving wife Carol, Roy is survived by his children: JR Miller (Jill), Lori Miller, Josh Miller (Christine), Cassandra Morse, and Meghan Miller (Ryan Wissler); brother, John Miller (Marcia); sisters, Brenda Miller (Deb Weaver) and Donna Shertzer (Steve); a brother-in-law, Rich Fleishmann; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Fleishmann and his grandson, Robby Miller.
Due to current restrictions, a gathering to celebrate Roy's life will announced for a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's memory can be made to Be The Match at bethematch.org or to the Hammondsport Volunteer Ambulance Corp, P O Box 202, Hammondsport, NY, 14840. The family would like to thank Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home for their support through this difficult process. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
