Roy F. Koenig died on June 15, 2023 due to injuries suffered from a fall. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Roy E. and Florence (Dopedo) Koenig.
He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1965 and Millersville State College in 1969. He joined the VISTA Program and then moved to Missouri where he homesteaded in the Ozark Mountains. He was also a home painter. In later years, Roy worked with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At the time of his death, he was employed in community outreach with Friendship Community.
He is survived by his daughter, Meredith Mahler, grandchildren Adam and Josh, and great-grandchildren Luna, Lincoln, and Sebastian. He is also survived by his sister Deborah Hartman.
The family asks that you hold Roy in your heart by doing what he loved most gardening, birdwatching, and taking a walk in the woods. Contributions in his memory can be made to Friendship Community, 1149 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543, or online at info@friendshipcommunity.net.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »