Roy F. Gruber, 95, formerly of Manheim passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Norman and Mary Fry Gruber. He was the husband of the late Emma E. "Betty" Moyer Gruber who died in 1996. A lifelong farmer, Roy owned and operated his farm in Rapho Township. He enjoyed gardening and hunting in his earlier years.
Surviving are three children, Hazel M. Sweigart of Hershey, Linda S. Goldsborough and Ray E. husband of Mary M. Dohner Gruber both of Manheim, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Raymond Gruber of Mount Joy and two sisters, Ruth Snyder of Elizabethtown and Edna Tyson of Bellegrove. He was preceded in death by a son, Richard F. Gruber and nine siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in Penryn Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com