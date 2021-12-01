Roy Edgar Sheppard, 82, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Blanche (Lewis) and Earl Sheppard.
Roy worked for Alumax for the majority of his career.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon M. Sheppard; his four daughters, Kimberly Sheppard, Cynthia Horn, Deborah Anchant (Alban) and Sharon L. Sheppard all of East Petersburg, PA. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Shannon Sheppard, Jenna Sheppard, Roland Oatman, and Justin Radziewicz; and his two great-grandchildren, Grace Amble and Beau Radziewicz.
Funeral Service will be private.
