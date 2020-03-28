Roy E. Lamberson

Roy Elwood Lamberson, 81, of Douts Hill Road, Holtwood, PA died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth S. Lechner Lamberson who died August 5, 2008 and with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Born on Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ella H. Dumper Lamberson.
Roy owned and operated his own oil business in Merrick, NY until his move to Lancaster County where he was employed by PP&L as a machine operator.
A U.S. veteran, he served his country as an MP in the military.
Surviving him are three children: Rory Lamberson of Columbia, PA, Lori Smith of Holtwood, PA, Kelly Poulos of Buffalo, NY; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Lamberson and Ruth Pate.
Traditional interment will be private in Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery, Holtwood, PA.
