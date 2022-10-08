Roy E. Keperling, 72 of Lancaster passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster on June 23, 1950, he was the son of the late John F., Jr., and Le Effie Weaver Keperling.
Roy retired from Kunzler where he worked in maintenance for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially deep-sea fishing.
Roy is survived by his brothers, John F. "Frank" Keperling III of Lancaster, Donald E., husband of Diane Keperling of Huntington, Thomas W., husband of Michelle Keperling of New Providence, Robert E., husband of Pam Keperling of Marietta and David E. Keperling of Hannibal, Missouri, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Kauffman and brothers, Richard A. and Billy Keperling.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Rev. Dr. Richard J. Rimert officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Greenhill United Methodist Cemetery, Conestoga.
