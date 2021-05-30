Roy E. Barley, Sr., 84, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born in Lancaster to the late Paul Neff and Ada Mae (Trissler) Barley. Roy enjoyed 59 years of marriage with his wife Elaine (Fiester) Barley.
A graduate of Penn Manor High School Class of 1956, Roy served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Staff Sergeant. He was an asphalt paver for D. M. Stoltzfus for 40 years, and then as foreman for 5 years after the company became Independence Construction.
He enjoyed bowling, hunting in Clearfield County, fishing at Safe Harbor and in Maryland, going for walks, and watching Philly sports. Roy was a member of Millersville Community Church, American Legion Post #34, Lancaster, and Strasburg Sportsman Association.
In addition to his loving wife Elaine, Roy is survived by their three sons, Roy E. Barley, Jr. (Tracey Tweed), Lancaster, David L. Barley (Tamme Moyer), Elizabethtown, and Bryan K. Barley, Lancaster; two grandchildren, Brittany C. Barley and Danielle M. Meshey (Jared), Lancaster; great-granddaughter, McKenna Rose Meshey, Lancaster; his sister, Beatrice Ravegum, Millersville; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Barley, Brownstown.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings, Raymond Barley, Harold E. Barley, Arlene Barley Miller, Carl Barley, Mary Barley Kelly, Ralph T. Barley and Helen Louise Barley Reese; and close family friend, Terry L. Haines.
A viewing will take place 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »