Roy D. Swartz III, 82, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Roy D. and Myrtle (Beyer) Swartz. He was the loving husband of Virginia L. Swartz with whom he shared over 44 years of marriage before her passing in 2006.
He worked as a car salesman for Faulkner Chevrolet. Roy cherished spending time with his family. Roy proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Surviving are three daughters, Penni A. wife of J. Lynford Longenecker, Christine S. wife of James S. Speros, Beth Ann wife of Anthony S. Vulopas, Jr. all of Lancaster; five grandchildren, James F. Aten III husband of Thao, Liliana K. and Theodore J. Speros, Milena A. and Isabella M. Vulopas and a great-grandchild on the way. He was looking forward to becoming a great-grandfather in March. He is also survived by brothers, Dennis of Muncy and John of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Swartz.
Interment will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roy’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 3001 Old Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com