Roy C. Neff, age 87, of Paradise, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Legend of Lititz. He was the husband of Ellen R. Hershey Neff, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage on November 28th. Born in Paradise, he was the son of the late Paul D. and Clara Hostetter Neff. He was a member of Grace Point Church, Paradise, where he was active singing with quartets and choruses. He was a farmer in the Paradise area operating the Neffdale Farm, Neff's Water Service, and assisting his wife with Neffdale Farm B & B for over 32 years. He also assisted his wife with Paradise Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed going to farm sales, John Deere tractors, and was a member of various farm related organizations.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: R. Charles husband of Glenda Sensenig Neff of Paradise, Richard J. Neff at home, Kenneth L. husband of Adrienne Hostetter Neff of Paradise, Susan A. wife of Timothy Smoker of Ronks, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: A. Ruth wife of Nevin Hershey of Ronks, Helen M. wife of James Lehman of Intercourse. He was preceded in death by a sister Mary E. Neff and a daughter-in-law M. Beth Musselman Neff.
A private family viewing and funeral will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home with interment in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. The Neff family would like to thank the staff at Legend of Lititz and Caring Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. shiveryfuneralhome.com