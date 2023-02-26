Roy C. Haldeman, 70, of Drumore Township, passed away on February 22, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 2, 1952, in Drumore to the late Robert L. and Dorothy (Lefever) Haldeman, Sr. He was married to his wife, Collene (Booth) for 45 years.
After 44 years of service, Roy retired from Buck Iron where he worked as a molder. Roy enjoyed spending his time camping and riding horses at Valley Lea Riding Club, collecting antique tractors and listening to Loretta Lynn.
Always a hard worker, no one could out spear or outlast Roy when harvesting tobacco and no one could stack a haymow as tight as he could. He was always willing to lend a hand with a twinkle in his incredibly blue eyes and a wink when he was joking around.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Heather (Gilbert) Paltan, of Lancaster, and Roy (Bonnie Chambers) Haldeman, Jr., of Peach Bottom; six siblings, Robert Lee Haldeman, Jr., Annie Hess, Stella Labezius, Harry (Guy) Haldeman, Rowena Kenneson, Rae Haldeman; and eight grandchildren.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Marie Gainer and Ira Haldeman.
Roy's family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for their exceptional services.
Following Roy's wishes, there will be no services.
