Roy Bookman Gochenaur, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph B. Gochenaur and Minnie E. Gochenaur.
He loved music from the 1950’s and 1960’s. Roy had an extensive record collection. He enjoyed music, movies, and pop culture trivia from the 50’s and 60’s.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Susan Lassiter; his four grandchildren, Autumn, Jasmine, Curtis, and Kain; his five siblings, Dorothy Bookman, June Whirt, Martha Solis, Jean Huddleston, and Doris McCauley.
He was preceded in death by his seven siblings, Robert “Bobby” Gochenaur, Ralph Gochenaur, Chester Gochenaur, Edward Gochenaur, Margaret Snizek, Beverly Irwin, and Anna Mary Dettinger.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will immediately follow the service at Riverview Burial Park.
In Roy’s memory please make donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 505 N. Parkway, Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38103.
