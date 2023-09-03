Roy B. Stoner, 98, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Landis Homes. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Alvan P. and Sadie Burkholder Stoner. Roy was the loving husband of the late Ruth Irene Bauman Stoner who died in July of 2012 following 66 years of marriage.
A lifelong dairy farmer, Roy was the owner and operator of his own farm in Lititz. In his retirement, he was a seed corn salesman. Roy was an active and faithful member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and in his later years he was a productive knitter, making more than 6,000 infant caps that he donated throughout the world.
Surviving are 7 children: Janet M. Stoner of Lititz, Kenneth L., Sr. husband of Ella Faye Hoover Stoner of Lititz, J. Marvin husband of Janice Groff Stoner of Manheim, Larry L. husband of Karen Bushong Stoner of Manheim, Linda J. wife of Leonard Dueck of Ephrata, Nelson R. husband of Jane Forney Stoner of Lititz, and Darlene R. wife of Henry Dueck of Belize, 19 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, 10 step great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and a brother, Titus husband of Erma Kauffman Stoner of Landisville. Preceding him in death is a brother, Clarence Stoner and a grandson-in-law, Eric Anderson.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Friends may also visit with the family immediately following the service at the church on Saturday morning. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Roy's memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, C/O Development Office, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com