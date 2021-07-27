Roy B. Shenk, 87, of Delmar, DE, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 23, 2021.
He was born September 10, 1933, in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry and Lilly Mae (Lane) Shenk.
Roy retired as a machine operator for Roche Pharmaceuticals after 32 years of service where he considered many co-workers as a part of his extended family. After retirement he enjoyed working in his wood shop. In the 1970's he and his wife Joanne operated Shenk's Greenhouse where they grew and sold tomatoes and flowers. When not working Roy could usually be found outdoors where he had a passion for hunting, fishing, canoeing and camping. Trap Pond State Park was a special place for Roy where he spent many afternoons finding solace in his canoe. Many fond memories were made on their winter camping trips to Florida. If the television was on, it was a safe bet that Roy was watching RFD-TV. He was a wonderful cook and could grill anything, and will be remembered mostly for his breakfast making skills in his well-used cast iron skillet. He loved photography and most of his pictures represented his appreciation for wildlife and nature. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne E. (Bucher) Shenk; children, Deb Stanley and husband Greg Aniunas of Ocean City, Steven Roy Shenk of Seaford and Ashley Hurst and husband Scott of Sykesville; grandchildren, Amy Rockelli, Andrew Hurst and Joshua Hurst; siblings, Ruth Shenk Landis, Melvin Shenk and wife Millie, Harry Shenk, and Joanne Shenk Hershy and husband Ken; brother-in-law, Wilbur Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jane Graybill Shenk; a sister, Romaine Shenk Miller; brother-in-law, Harold Landis; and sister-in-law, Rosene Shenk.
A celebration of Roy's life will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Laurel Church of the Nazarene, 100 Walnut Dr., Laurel, DE 19956.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Trap Pond State Park or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
A living tribute »