Roy Arthur Mauritsen, Sr., 80, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at home.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Maurits and Gunhild (Dalene) Mauritsen and was the husband of Diane (Marino) Mauritsen with whom he shared 39 years of marriage.
Roy was a transit driver before retirement. He cherished time with family, especially celebrating birthdays when he would always sing off key for the kids. He loved vacationing in Florida, camping throughout the United States, and watching football. Roy was a member of the Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933.
In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by four children, Roy Mauritsen, Jr., husband of Caren Churchbuilder, Maureen, wife of Joseph Macaluso, Tina, wife of Jerry Fasnacht, Colleen, wife of Christopher Jaen; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy's memory may be made to ALS Association-Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.