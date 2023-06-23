Roy A. Sweigert, 71, of Denver, passed away peacefully holding his wife's hand on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the WellSpan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Reinholds, he was a son of the late F. Leroy and Pauline (Auker) Sweigert and the devoted husband of 53 years to Jean L. (McCoy) Sweigert.
Roy was a Dock Supervisor at Mi-Jan Fabrics in Denver, then worked in manufacturing for MGS, and most recently at NAPA, delivering tools. Roy was an active volunteer with the Denver and Smokestown Fire Departments, later transferring to the Fire Police Department. He was an avid motorcyclist and participated as a member of the South Mountain A.B.A.T.E. Motorcycle Club. Roy was referred to as the "dad of Denver" with his service to the community and to the school district as the Denver Girls' Softball coach. To be picked-on by Roy was to be loved; he had a fun sense of humor and enjoyed goofing around with others. Beyond his community, Roy treasured his family and friends. Whether it was fishing or doing chores like cutting the grass, Roy made his home a safe, welcoming, and loving place for all.
In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by two children, Sabrina Flickinger (Jerry) of Wernersville and Kristina Brenner (Brent) of Denver; two grandchildren, Erica Sweigert, Steven Sweigert; brother, Terry Sweigert; sister, Dorene Firestone (Gary) of Reinholds; step granddaughters, Kady Brenner and Abbi Brenner; and predeceased by granddaughter, Sarah Flinckinger; brother Dale Sweigert; sister-in-law, Debbie Sweigert.
A viewing will be held on Sun., June. 25th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567. Come casual and motorcycle parking in the front.
Contributions are appreciated in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org/research. www.goodfuneral.com