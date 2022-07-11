Roy A. Judkins, 87, of Willow Valley, formerly of West Chester, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, July 8, 2022. Born in Alexander, NY, he was the son of the late Walter and Edith (Moores) Judkins. Roy was the husband of Norma M. Judkins who passed away in 2018.
After graduating high school, Roy proudly served in the US Air Force where his mechanical skills were utilized in aircraft maintenance. Following his honorable discharge, he went to work for Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO) as a pipe fitter until his retirement.
Roy enjoyed music and sang with the Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia and the Choral Arts Society. He was known for his baking, especially his apple pie. Roy also loved spending time gardening.
He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Deborah L. Ocker, wife of Michael, of Lancaster, and Judith A. O'Brien, wife of Brett, of Langhorne, PA; one grandson, Christopher Bersheim, husband of Kierstin, of Lancaster; and his brother Paul Judkins, of Texas. In addition to his wife, Norma, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Eloine, Bill, Florence, Norman, Edith, Jim, and Sylvia.
Funeral Services for Roy will be held at 11AM, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends will be received for a viewing at the church from 10AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will be held at 9:30AM, Friday, July 15, 2022 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators by visiting: www.wycliffe.org and clicking "Donate." To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com