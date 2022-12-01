Roy A. "Jim" Neff, 92 of Pequea passed away at Newport Meadows Nursing Center, Christiana on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Born on March 10, 1930 in Martic Township, he was the son of the late Andrew and Clara Jenkins Neff. He was the husband of Ruth Cauler Neff, with whom he married on November 13, 1953.
Jim served in the United States Army. Jim retired in 1995 as a machine operator with International Paper (Union Camp). His real passion was farming and enjoyed working on the family farm with his brother. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking and walking his dog.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Daniel R., husband of Colleen (Sue) Neff of Pequea; daughter, Yvonne M. Poulos, companion of Thomas Matisak of Mountville; grandchildren, Justin, Heather, Christine, Nathan and Cassandra and his great-grandchildren, Isabel, Hailey and Kaia. He is also survived by his sister, Beatrice Canter of West Willow. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Willard and his sisters, Kay and Ruby.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
