Roy A. Brubaker, 100, of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late Christian M. and Fannie Weaver Brubaker. Roy was the loving husband of the late Martha Jane Reist Brubaker who died in January of 2011. For many years Roy was the owner and operator of Roy A. Brubaker Farm Equipment Company, Lititz, and served on the Lancaster Farm and Home Board. Roy was instrumental in forming the Rural Youth Organization for young adults to participate in social activities after graduation from 4-H clubs. He was an active and faithful member of Lititz Mennonite Church, where he served as chairman of the church council, song leader, and Sunday school teacher. He was an active member of the Christian Business Men's Committee of Lancaster County. Roy was also very involved in the Lititz Rotary Club, where he was past president. He founded the Lititz Rotary Travelogue film series and became known as "Mr. Travelogue." He was a 1936 graduate of Strasburg High School, and treasured organizing his high school class reunions. Roy enjoyed traveling whenever he had the opportunity, and loved to just drive and see the countryside.
Surviving are three sons: Donald R. husband of Elaine Brubaker of Ephrata, Thomas A. husband of Kathy Brubaker of Ann Arbor, MI, Leon M. husband of Carolyn Brubaker of Akron, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and a son-in-law, Ethan Lehman, (Karen) of Hutchinson, KS. Preceding him in death, in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Virginia Ann Lehman, six brothers, and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roy's funeral service at the Landis Homes Retirement Community, WEST BETHANY CHAPEL, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing in the chapel on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
