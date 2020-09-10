Roxanne Rita Erb, 68, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home.
She was born in Sankertown to the late Cyril and Ritamae Adams and was the wife of Todd E. Erb with whom she would have celebrated 10 years of marriage on September 20th.
Roxanne worked for Staffing Service USA. She loved to cook, especially for others and "going up home" for the weekend or longer. She never liked camping; until she went and loved it. Then she would ask "when are we going camping again?!" She often volunteered for the Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933, where she was a member. She was also an auxiliary member of Ephrata Amvets Post #136 and Cocalico Valley Post #3376 VFW.
In addition to her husband, Roxanne is survived by a daughter, Crystal, wife of Todd Loose; four grandchildren, Tanyon, Charles Owen, Parker and Payton; three brothers, Barry Adams, Francis "Jim" Adams, Jerome Adams and a sister, Anne Gail Pisano.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen M. Adams Lynch O'Neill.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933, 170 Akron Road, Ephrata.
If desired, memorial contributions in Roxanne's memory may be made to Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022. Make check payable to Lung Cancer Research.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
