Roxanne Layla Wilson, 15, of Mohnton, passed away on June 18, 2022 in East Earl Township.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Timothy Edward and Lisa M. (Mattson) Wilson.
She was a student at Governor Mifflin High School and was employed at Shady Maple Smorgasbord. She enjoyed horseback riding, riding ATV's, fishing and listening to music.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her significant other: Tristen Witman.
She is predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the funeral home to help defer funeral expenses.
