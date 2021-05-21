Roxanne Gail Sebastian, 65, of Ocean View, Delaware, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late William E. and Virginia J. (Sweigart) Sebastian.
She was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, Reinholds, and a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling especially to Disney, and loved spending time with her families.
Prior to her retirement, Roxanne worked as an Operations Support Analyst for Fulton Bank. She had worked in banking for 47 years.
Roxanne is survived by 3 siblings, Deborah Ann, wife of Thomas Henly of Denver, Pamela Sue McGinley of Ocean View, DE, and William Edwin Sebastian III, husband of Holly of Ellendale, DE; 6 nieces and nephews, Michelle, wife of Brett Fye, James, husband of Nicole McGinley, Mark, husband of Misty Henly, Tiffany, wife of Matthew Johnson, John Bricker, and William Sebastian IV, husband of Anissa; and 8 great-nephews and nieces.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Bradley Haws officiating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Roxanne's memory may be made to Wellspan Cancer Center, 460 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
