Roxann White, 78, of Quarryville, entered into rest after a long illness on Thursday evening, February 23, 2023, while at home. Born in West Lampeter Twp., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances E. (Mastriania) Morrison. She was the loving wife of Wayne White for 47 years.
Roxann loved flower and vegetable gardening. During growing season she could be found working outside from sun up until sundown most days. Roxann was well known for her Christmas tree decorating skills, often having several decorated trees in her home each holiday season. She had a love for animals both large and small that she passed on to her daughter and granddaughter. She was also a member of the Rainmaker's Assoc. in Lancaster.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Lindsay, wife of Patrick Lever; two grandchildren, Amaya and Gavin Wiley; a great-granddaughter, Paisleigh Herman; and siblings: Jeanne Karr, Threasa Haar, and Anthony Morrison. Roxann was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Dale Bosley and a brother, Robert Morrison, Jr.
At Roxann's request, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made the American Lung Assoc. at www.lung.org.
