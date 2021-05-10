Rowena R. Diller, age 92 of Narvon, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Diller, Sr. Born in Nottingham, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ethel Pickell Rowe. She was a member of the Downingtown's Women of the Moose, and a past member of Christiana American Legion Auxiliary. She also enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, crocheting, and painting.
She is survived by 4 children: Richard C. Jr. husband of Pamela Whitemore Diller of New Holland, Ronald E. "Tink" Diller of Sanford, FL, Robert M. "Ike" Diller of Paradise, R. Darlene wife of Harry J. Schroder, Jr. of Narvon, 8 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: Shirley wife of Will Byers of Lancaster, Richard Rowe of Quarryville, Robert husband of Joan Rowe of Quarryville, Amy Harris of Oxford, Donald Rowe of FL, Bill husband of Debbie Rowe of Pequea. She was preceded in death by 2 children: Jerrie L. Hackett and Roy H.L. Diller, a granddaughter, Darla Oberholtzer, a great-grandchild, Alex and 5 siblings: Paul J. Rowe, Jr. Merlin Rowe, John Rowe, Pauline Jones, and Lola Sanchez.
A Funeral Service will take place on May 12th at 3 p.m. at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA 17509. There will be a viewing from 2 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Sadsbury Friends Cemetery. Pastor John Walters will be officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. shiveryfuneralhome.com