Rowena H. "Binky" (Higginbottom) Morelock, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, and will be dearly missed. Rowena was born August 31, 1925, in Brigham City, Utah; she was the daughter of the late John L. and Mary (Olsen) Higginbottom.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 71 years, G. Edward Morelock and four children: P. Scott Morelock, married to Nancy, of Carlisle, Robert E. Morelock, married to Sheryl, of Finksburg, MD, Sally R. Pitcherello, married to David, of Reading and Edward A. "Ted" Morelock, married to Kim, of Mount Joy. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Rowena was preceded in death by a son, William Edward Morelock, a brother, William Higginbottom and a sister, Marion Moulinier.
A celebration to honor Rowena will be held at a later date at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rowena's memory to: Masonic Charities and mailed to Masonic Villages, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
