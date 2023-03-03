Ross David Eckman, of Peach Bottom, PA passed away suddenly on February 17, 2023. He was born on March 31, 1957, to the late Ross Ellison Eckman & Stella Margaret Eckman (Miller).
Ross was employed at Cox's garage for 44 years as a mechanic. In 2001, he became the owner operator of Eckman's Tire Service and traveled throughout the tri-state area repairing a plethora of tires for a large array of people with both of his sons.
Ross was a hard worker and would lend you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid motorcyclist. One of his favorite past times was tractor pulling. There, he could show off his love of antique farm equipment. Tractor pulls were a family affair and will not be the same without him to give his sage advice or fix things in a pinch. Luckily, he passed on his love of antique tractors to his children and grandchildren.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Ross Ellison & Stella Margaret Eckman, brother J. Howard Eckman, and grandson Waylon John Eckman. He leaves behind a lovely family. His wife of 22 years, Pamela Eckman (Caudill) and his children Kimberly Eckman, Brittany Atkinson, Heather Atkinson, Ellison Eckman, Zachary Eckman, and sister Kathryn Eckman, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ross will be remembered as a lovely husband, brother, father, and grandfather.
A memorial service will be held on March 11th at Mechanics Grove Church of the Brethren in Quarryville, PA starting at 11 AM with a luncheon to follow. Those attending are welcome to drive their antique tractors to the service in honor of Ross.
