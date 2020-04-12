Ross C. Martin, 106, of Lancaster, passed away on February 3, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Velma (Foster) Martin, who passed away in 2009. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry and Ida M. (Stahl) Martin.
Ross attended Drexel College and then went on to serve during World War II with the U.S. Army. He returned from the service and was employed with the Peter Lumber Company and the Boger Lumber Company until his retirement in 1976. He had also worked part-time at the Lancaster County Courthouse.
Ross was active in his community, serving as past president with the Millersville Borough Council and was a member of the Conestoga Country Club. He had moved to Lancashire Terrace where he and his wife, Velma, enjoyed their final retirement years playing golf. He enjoyed woodworking, with the talent and touch for Marquetry, a detailed wood inlay art.
He is survived by his niece, Constance Martin-Carter of Beverly Hills, Florida, his grandnephew, Dr. Christopher Adams of Great Neck, New York, his niece, Donna Martin Pohotsky (Oleg) of Beverly, Mass, his grandnieces, Tatiana, Rebecca and his grandnephew, James, his nephew, David R. Martin (Rose) of Citrus Springs, Florida, his grandnephew, Matthew and grandnephew, Andres Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry G., Jr., and James, his sister, Ida Mae, and his niece, Sandra.
Graveside services will full military honor were held at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery on February 27, 2020. To send a condolence to his family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
