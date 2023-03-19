Rosie Davis

Barbara Rose Davis, age 68, passed away on March 2, 2023. She died in a car crash just north of Goldfield, Nevada. Rosie had been talking about driving to Las Vegas to visit her siblings for quite some time. On the way there, she hit black ice and spun into oncoming traffic. Rosie died instantly.
Rosie was born on May 25, 1954 in Chestertown, Maryland, the fourth of six children born to John & Anna Stoltzfus, originally from Lancaster County Pennsylvania. She attended public school in Baldwin Park, California, and earned a bachelor's degree in organ performance from the University of California Los Angeles, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
She was married to her husband, Richard Davis, for 15 years and lived in Rossmoor since 2009. Rosie retired in 2020 from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, was actively involved with the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church, volunteered as an after-school tutor at Hope Solutions in Pleasant Hill, was a platelet donor for the Red Cross, and Co-President of the Penguin Dinner-Dance Club in Rossmoor. She regularly accompanied musical performances as either a pianist or organist. She devoted herself to helping her kids and grandkids with anything and everything they were interested in. Whether gliding across a dance floor, schussing down the slopes, or snorkeling in Maui, she shared much with her husband. During the Christmas season she worked tirelessly to spread her love in toffee-form. She would make plans to visit as many people as she possibly could week-to-week. If she could get you on a bike or on the slopes, she would have a blast.
Rosie is survived by her husband, Richard, her two children Matthew and Malinda, Richard's two children, Jennifer, married to Matt, and Jared, married to Leah, her seven grandchildren Lyla, Tabitha, Solomon, Kirklan, Jonah, Kate and Zach, who all called her "Nana," and her siblings Jonas, Fern, Stephen and Sharon. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anna, and her sister Edna.
Rosie's Celebration of Life service will be held at the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., PDT. The service will be followed by a reception at the church. The service can be viewed live at: https://wcpc.church/davismemorial.
