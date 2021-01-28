Roshelle M. Patterson

Forever loved, we mournfully announce the transition to the Lord of Roshelle Marie "Shelle" Patterson, 62, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Shelle transitioned on January 25, 2021 at 7:51 pm after a lengthy illness.
Shelle, born to parents George E. Patterson VI and Ponchetta E. Patterson took her first breath on April 6, 1958. A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in 1976, she joined Giants Food where she pursued a 30 year career while also becoming a tax preparer and helping a host of clients.
Shelle lived a vibrant life and will be remembered by her children, Shalanda Patterson, Syeen Hill and Shalena Hill, all of Lancaster. Also surviving are siblings Lyndal Benjamin of Atlanta GA, Sonya Patterson of Lancaster and George Patterson VII of Harrisburg, along with a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Shelle was a member of Bright Side Baptist Church in Lancaster. She loved life and was an avid traveler. She also enjoyed going to Circle M campgrounds for birthdays and weekend getaways.
Services will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543 on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The viewing will take place from 10–11 AM, and the funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
