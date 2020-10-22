Rosene Ann Sweigart, 88, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Luther Acres.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trinity E. C. Church, 44 E. Orange Street, Lititz, with Pastor Ryan Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM prior to the services. All COVID-19 guidelines will be implemented.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
