Rosene Ann Sweigart, 88, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Luther Acres.
She was born in Brunnerville to the late Morris and Minnie (McCoy) Eckert and was the wife of the late Victor S. Sweigart who passed away in 2013.
She was a member of Trinity E.C. Church, Lititz.
Rosene was a cook for Brethren Village. In earlier years she was a secretary for Woodstream Corp., Sauder Eggs and a consultant for DutchMaid. She was a graduate of Rothsville High School, class of 1950.
Rosene is survived by three children: Jeffrey, husband of Lisa (Haller) Sweigart of Greenville, SC, Trina L., wife of Timothy Siegrist of Lititz, Virginia, wife of Mike Phillips of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Mike, husband of Jennifer Phillips, Daniel Phillips, companion of Mary Plemmons, Kaitlyn Sweigart; two step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren and a sister, Nancy Fittery.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Carl Eckert.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staffs of St. John's Herr Estates and Luther Acres for the excellent care Rosene received.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosene's memory may be made to Luther Acres Benevolent Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA, 17543 or Trinity E.C. Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »