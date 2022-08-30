Rosemary Winters, 93, of Lancaster, passed away August 26, 2022. She was the loving wife of Glenn D. Winters before his death on December 9, 1989. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Handel.
Rosemary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster.
She was a graduate of Quarryville High School and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Lancaster. After graduating she worked for many years at St. Joe hospital and Conestoga View where she retired in 1989.
She enjoyed bowling, cooking, gardening, but most of all she loved her home and the time we spent there.
She is survived by her daughter, Bridget Anderson, son-in-law, Bob Graybill; her grandchildren, Jessica Wall (husband Jeff), Lee Kerek, Rod Graybill (wife Natalie), Brittany Anderson-West (husband John) as well as three great-grandchildren, Lyndi Wall, James Wall and Devin Wall. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her two daughters, Carol E. Kerek and Donna S. Graybill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com