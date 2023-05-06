Rosemary Van Metre, 92, of Romansville, PA, and formerly of Lancaster PA, passed away surrounded by family at home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of James Feron and Helen (Hartman) Brown, and devoted wife of 46 years to the late Thomas M. Van Metre, who passed away in 2002.
Preceded in death by daughter Karen Lynn; son Steven Donald; sisters Betty Orlic, Lucy Buchanan, Ellen Louise Vanderbosch, and Jean Rosenkaimer; brothers Eugene, Ernest and Robert.
Survived by son James (Jacqueline Lesser) Van Metre; daughter Amy (Steven) Siddal, daughter in-law Mary Stuart Barbour; grandchildren Rachel, Lauren, Derek, Ethan, Stuart and William; sister Elsie Upchurch; and brother Richard Brown.
The family wishes to thank Rosemary's family doctor, Joan McFadden and staff with Christine Meyer Associates, the Heart Group of Lancaster for all of their professional and compassionate care over 25 years, and Penn Medicine Hospice.
Friends and family are invited to Rosemary's Memorial Service on Thursday, May 11th at 12 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to The American Heart Association: PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, ALS Association: 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, or St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
