Rosemary "Snookie" Pennell, 92, a lifelong resident of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Eugene R. Pennell for 29 years before he passed away in 1979. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Harry A. and Anna Mae Resch Aston. Rosemary graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1946 and St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1949. She was employed as an office nurse for Dr. David Weinberg for 20 years. She then worked as a third shift nurse for ITT Grinnell Corp. for 26 years before retiring in 1994. She was a devout, lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society. Snookie was also a member of the Grinnell Retirement Club and was a member and past secretary of AARP, Columbia Chapter. After her retirement she was a "Holy Roller" during Fastnacht Season. She enjoyed working at the election polls in Columbia for many years and was an avid reader, having been a member Emeritus of the Mountwaybia book club. One of her passions was giving friends a tour of her South Second Street home at Christmas and proudly showing her 11 foot Christmas tree. Snookie enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and in her earlier years, she enjoyed spending summers at the family cabin, on an island in the Susquehanna River.
She is survived by two sons: Steven (Sharon) Pennell, Wrightsville and Michael (Toni) Pennell, Pawley's Island, SC. One daughter-in-law: Tina Pennell Ness, Columbia. Ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sons: Brian, Keith and Galen Pennell.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Snookie's memory to: Our Lady of the Angels School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
