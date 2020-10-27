RoseMary Simpson, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of South Haven, MS, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at home.
She was born in New Hebron, MS, to the late Isaac and Gertrude (Armstrong) Regan and was the wife of the late Johnnie Simpson who passed away in 1991.
She was a member of South Haven First United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed working with children and seniors.
RoseMary was a cardiac intensive care nurse for over 25 years. She was a well-respected nurse and loved caring for people. She was an animal lover, Girl Scout leader and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She adored her family and dear friend Teresa Hessen.
RoseMary is survived by a daughter, Donna, wife of Don Stoppi of Leola; three grandchildren, Scott, Rebecca and Jonathan Douglas and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »