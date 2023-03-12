Rosemary Seda, 74, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Magnolias of Lancaster. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Israel and Adelaide (Cortez) Seda.
Rosemary graduated from Clara Barton High School in Brooklyn, NY. She relocated and lived in Lancaster for the last 46 years. She worked as a forklift operator at the Kellogg Company in Lancaster from where she retired after 25 years of service. Rosemary enjoyed staying fit by going to the gym and joining in zumba and yoga classes. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Rosemary is survived by two sons, Kevin Alicea and his wife Tomoko of Japan, and Michael Alicea and his wife Nichole of Manchester, PA. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Mia, Michael, Aiden and Justin; a sister Yvonne Valentin; and two brothers, Wilfredo Seda and John Valentin. She was preceded in death by her sister, Igna Valentin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com