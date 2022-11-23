Rosemary S. (Kauffman) Kinert, Lancaster, PA, a retired paraeducator and homemaker met her loving Savior on November 18, 2022 at the age of 69 after a brief illness.
Rosemary was born in Lancaster to the late Wilmer J. and Mary E. Kauffman. She was a member of the Pequea Valley class of 1970 and attended Lancaster General School of Nursing.
Surviving family members include her children; Mary Kay (Kenneth) Stauffer, Lancaster; Kellianne (Brian) Enterline, Harrisburg; Amos, Jr., Lancaster; Zachary, Spring Grove; and her grandchildren, Drew, Kayla, Luke, Seth, Lauren, Isabella, Claire, Mason, Sophia, and Zachary, Jr. She is also survived by brothers, Bruce and Richard. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Amos, Sr.
A dedicated mother and faithful friend, Rosemary spent her life looking out for the interests of others. She enjoyed time with and doting on family including her 10 grandchildren, friends, grief groups members, and her beloved pets. An active member of Paradise Bible Fellowship Church for over 50 years, Rosemary loved her church family like her own. A retired paraeducator from Lampeter Strasburg School District, Rosemary cherished building relationships with her students and colleagues. Her passion for nursing allowed her to selflessly care for her late husband, Amos, during his lengthy illness. She also enjoyed working in her yard, playing word games, and creating crafts.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on November 26, 2022, at Paradise Bible Fellowship Church, 3092 Lincoln Hwy. E, Paradise, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memorial may be made to Paradise Bible Fellowship Church or to Lancaster Cancer Center, 703 Lampeter Road.
